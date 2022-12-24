Christian McCaffrey moves defenses more than any RB Kyle Shanahan has coached

CMC's gravitational pull best Shanahan has coached behind Julio originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Christian McCaffrey's ability to draw defenders is just one of countless reasons the 49ers made a deal for the running back at the NFL trade deadline.

That trait sometimes allows coach Kyle Shanahan to move defenses based on where McCaffrey goes, the play-caller told 49ers play-by-play announcer Greg Papa on the latest episode of "49ers Game Plan."

But it isn't the first time Shanahan has had a player on his roster with that kind of gravitational pull.

"It helped [against the Seattle Seahawks] a lot on a few third downs," Shanahan told Papa. "It just got some guys some good leverage on the opposite side because Christian has so many routes where he'd go wide and break in, so they had a curl defender and a hook defender on him.

"... Christian moved player more than any back I've had, but Julio [Jones] probably moved players the most."

Shanahan and the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver were together for two NFL seasons in Atlanta from 2015 to 2016, where Shanahan was the Falcons' offensive coordinator as Jones earned two straight All-Pro honors.

"I'd go into games knowing wherever we put Julio, you wouldn't have to wait to see what they're going to do," Shanahan told Papa. "You knew where the safety was going, and you could do a bunch of stuff that you never saw on tape because you knew it looked different when your team was out there."

Just as Jones did for Shanahan in Atlanta, McCaffrey has defenses honing in on him in the middle of a 49ers offense that boasts countless weapons for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to utilize.

And with that kind of pull, players like tight end George Kittle can erupt for two touchdowns, like he did against the Seahawks in Week 15.

As San Francisco welcomes the Washington Commanders to Levi's Stadium for a Christmas Eve showdown, the team's opponent certainly will have difficulty deciding who to focus on.

