Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a shoulder injury at the end of Sunday’s game that may force him to miss more time.

McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers is very much in doubt, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After signing a contract that made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL this offseason, McCaffrey has had an injury-plagued 2020. The ankle injury he suffered in Week Two caused him to miss six games, and yesterday was his first game back.

On Sunday McCaffrey appeared to be back to full speed, carrying 18 times for 69 yards and a touchdown, and catching 10 passes for 82 yards and another touchdown. But the Panthers now may have to go back to Mike Davis carrying the load.

Christian McCaffrey may miss time with shoulder injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk