Christian McCaffrey matches Terrell Owens' impressive 49ers streak vs. Cowboys

CMC matches TO's impressive 49ers streak in win over Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Christian McCaffrey has looked right at home with the 49ers since arriving via trade in October, and he's making himself at home in the franchise's record books, too.

With his 2-yard touchdown run in Sunday's 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium, McCaffrey became the first 49ers player to score in eight straight games since Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens did so during the 1998 NFL season.

McCaffrey scored San Francisco's lone touchdown of the NFC Divisional Playoff game, which proved to be the difference-maker in a hard-fought defensive matchup between the two rivals.

CMC goes up the middle for 6ï¸âƒ£ pic.twitter.com/A5029NqSvW — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2023

Owens scored in nine straight games during the '98 season, with 10 TD receptions in the final eight games of the regular season and another in the 49ers' wild-card win over the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 3, 1999.

McCaffrey, on the other hand, has scored five TDs on the ground and caught another five in the air over the 49ers' last eight games, more than living up to his reputation as a dual-threat offensive weapon.

With Sunday's win, San Francisco advances to its third NFC Championship Game in four seasons and will head to Philadelphia next weekend to take on the No. 1-seeded Eagles.

And the 49ers Faithful might just witness McCaffrey extend his streak as the team attempts to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive.