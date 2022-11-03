Christian McCaffrey has Marshall Faulk-esque qualities, Mike Martz gushes

Mike Martz gushes over CMC's Marshall Faulk-esque qualities originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn't take long for the 49ers to see how their offense would look with Christian McCaffrey.

After a limited first appearance in Week 7's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the 49ers opened the playbook a little more the following week, leading to a 31-4 win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The former Carolina Panthers star had 55 yards receiving and 94 yards rushing, resulting in a touchdown on the ground, but McCaffrey also found the end zone in the air as his pass to Brandon Aiyuk went for a touchdown.

With McCaffrey getting accustomed to the 49ers, former Rams coach Mike Martz believes that the San Francisco running back has similar qualities to Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk.

"He's the closest thing that I've seen to Marshall for quite some time," the 71-year-old told TMZ Sports in a recent interview. "He's not Marshall, but he has those Marshall-Esque-type things within him.

"He has a gift that Marshall had that when he gets into a hole, there's an acceleration he has that when you watch him, you can't really see it. You see it in person. But that burst of speed, that is just not where you think he is as a defender."

The 49ers and McCaffrey have a bye week for Week 9, allowing the team to further integrate the running back and create more plays on offense that permits San Francisco to take advantage of the former Stanford product's attributes.

Next up for the 49ers will be a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football" on Nov. 13 at Levi's Stadium.

