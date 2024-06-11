Christian McCaffrey is Madden NFL 25 cover athlete

Christian McCaffrey is officially the cover athlete for Madden 25 👏 pic.twitter.com/4ED6Cbl4mn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2024

Christian McCaffrey on Tuesday was revealed as the cover athlete for Madden NFL 25.

He becomes the first 49ers player to ever grace the cover of the popular video game, and the first running back to be on the front since Adrian Peterson and Barry Sanders were on it together for the 2014 edition of the game.

McCaffrey is also the first non-quarterback athlete to be on the front since former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was the cover athlete for Madden NFL 19.

This is a well-deserved honor for McCaffrey after a 2023 campaign where he led the NFL in rushing, finished third in MVP voting and won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire