Christian McCaffrey limited in practice, but Panthers aren’t worried about Sunday

Running back Christian McCaffrey‘s outsize role in the Panthers offense makes any appearance on the injury report something of note.

Wednesday featured such an appearance. McCaffrey was listed as a limited participant in the session with a knee injury given as the reason why he didn’t get in a full workout.

McCaffrey’s appearance on the injury report is not causing much concern for the Panthers. Head coach Ron Rivera said at his press conference that listing McCaffrey was a precaution and that there’s no concern that the team’s leading rusher will miss Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Linebacker Christian Miller (ankle) was the only other Panther limited in practice.

Defensive end Mario Addison (not injury related), defensive tackle Vernon Butler (hip), tackle Greg Little (concussion), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee), quarterback Cam Newton (foot), safety Eric Reid (shoulder), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (shoulder), linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle), and wide receiver Jarius Wright (ankle) were all out of practice Wednesday.