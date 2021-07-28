Christian McCaffrey leads the way in Madden 22 running backs

No running back starts Madden 22 with a 99 rating. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey comes the closest.

Despite not playing much in 2020, McCaffrey has a 97 rating, best of any NFL running back in the game. Next comes Titans running back Derrick Henry, whose 2,000-yard season got him only a 96.

Browns running back Nick Chubb is third with a 96, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook comes in fourth with a 95, Saints running back Alvin Kamara is fifth with a 94, and Packers running back Aaron Jones is sixth with a 91. Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a torn ACL, has a 90. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is eighth with an 89, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is ninth with an 88, and Bengals running back Joe Mixon is tenth with an 88.

Players who could have a beef with this list include Packers running back Aaron Jones, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, and Bears running back David Montgomery. And, again, because NFL players look for any motivation they can find, so could be motivated by where they landed (or didn’t land) on this list.

