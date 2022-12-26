Christian McCaffrey joins elite company after extending 75-reception streak

CMC joins elite company with fourth straight 75-reception season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Christian McCaffrey continues to further etch his name in the NFL history books.

In the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, McCaffrey had a rather modest game, rushing 15 times for just 46 yards on the ground while totaling two receptions for 12 yards through the air.

Those two receptions, however, placed him in elite company at the running back position. McCaffrey now has 76 receptions on the season, extending his 75-reception streak to four seasons. That makes him the fourth running back in NFL history, joining Larry Centers (five seasons), Marshall Faulk (five) and Alvin Kamara (four), with four or more seasons with at least 75 receptions.

In speaking to reporters after the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about McCaffrey's gravitational pull on the field and how it opens up the offense for other weapons.

“Yes, and that's what we expect, too, so I hope it's like that, it's been like that and I think it should be like that," Shanahan said. "He does so many good things, and when he does have some good looks, he's pretty automatic on it, and that’s why teams have to make sure he gets as few good looks as possible, and that helps out everyone else and we got a lot of guys like that, so that's what helps everybody with each person.”

In 15 games this season, McCaffrey has 215 carries for 973 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground while hauling in 76 receptions for 635 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air.

McCaffrey's 1,608 all-purpose yards are the third most among NFL running backs this season and the most among NFC running backs.

Despite leading all NFC running backs in all-purpose yards, McCaffrey was one of the biggest 2023 Pro Bowl snubs -- a head-scratching decision after receiving the most support of any running back in the fan vote.

