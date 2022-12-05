The 49ers got a 33-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday, but celebrations of the win were muted as a result of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s injury.

Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left foot in the first half of the win. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk called the injury “truly unfortunate” while noting Garoppolo’s long history of injuries and running back Christian McCaffrey recalled his own injury history while talking about the loss of his teammate.

“It’s brutal,” McCaffrey said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I haven’t been around a long time here, but I can’t say enough good things about him. I’ve been in that position before where you’re playing, and you’re excited, and it all has to end in a year. And it really sucks, and it hurts. But I can’t say enough good things about him from a leadership standpoint, from the way that he operates, his attitude on a daily basis. So I’m praying for him, and we all are going to have his back.”

Rookie Brock Purdy now sits at the top of the depth chart for the 49ers as they try to keep their championship hopes on track despite the loss of a second starting quarterback this season.

Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo injury really sucks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk