Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo have 'incredible synergy,' John Lynch says

Lynch: CMC developing 'incredible synergy' with Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area

Jimmy Garoppolo has been the quarterback in seven of the 49ers' eight games this season.

The veteran signal caller took over for Trey Lance after the 22-year-old suffered a season-ending right ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

Garoppolo has thrown for 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games while recording a QB Rating of 100.7 under center this season.

However, general manager John Lynch believes that the 49ers will see a different quarterback with superstar running back Christian McCaffrey in the mix.

"I do believe that you know, you've heard Jimmy say, Christian sees the field like a quarterback," Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on the latest edition of "49ers Game Plan." "So I think there's a connection already.

"I believe they have an incredible synergy already, and I think a lot of that is how smart of a football player that Christian is ... I like where our O-line is at, and Jimmy, we all know he's got the capability to deliver it. He played nearly flawless [against the Los Angeles Rams] and it was awesome to watch."

Lynch and the front office have built a Super Bowl-caliber offense. If health permits, it will fall on Garoppolo's shoulders to navigate the offense throughout the remainder of the 2022 NFL season and potentially lead San Francisco to a Super Bowl LVII appearance.

San Francisco will return from its Week 8 bye to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 13.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast