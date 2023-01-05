Christian McCaffrey, Javon Kinlaw miss practice ahead of 49ers-Cardinals

CMC, Kinlaw miss practice; Deebo, Mitchell on track to face Cards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Running back Christian McCaffrey left the practice field Thursday after a light workout just as 49ers practice was set to begin.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was not on the practice field as he was dealing with an illness, the team announced.

McCaffrey did not practice Wednesday due to knee and ankle issues.

The 49ers could opt to keep McCaffrey out of action in the team's regular-season finale on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals to increase the chances of him being more healthy at the start of the postseason.

If the 49ers are the No. 2 or 3 seed, they will open the NFC playoffs on Jan. 14, 15 or 16 at Levi's Stadium.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel went through a full practice on Wednesday and appears to have no physical issues that will prevent him from playing against the Cardinals. Samuel missed three games with sprains to his ankle and knee.

Running back Elijah Mitchell was at practice, and appears to be on track to get activated from injured reserve for Sunday's game.

In another good sign, offensive guard Aaron Banks was seen going through physical therapy on the field. He will not play this week due to ankle and knee sprains and the club is hopeful he will be available for the start of the postseason.

Kinlaw has played in back-to-back games for the 49ers after missing most of the season with a knee condition. Kinlaw was on the field for 16 defensive snaps in Week 16 against Washington and 22 snaps against the Raiders on Sunday.

The club gave him a planned day off from practice on Wednesday. He was held out of work on Thursday, which had nothing to do with his return from the knee injury, according to the team.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (knee) is not expected to play this week, as his status is day to day. Greenlaw, defensive tackle Kevin Givens and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo were not seen on the practice field.

The club is hopeful Givens (knee) will be available for the playoffs. The club is keeping the door open for Garoppolo (foot) to be available to serve as Brock Purdy's backup at some point in the postseason.

