Christian McCaffrey is issued epic 'American Ninja Warrior' challenge

'American Ninja Warrior' host issues CMC a charity challenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Christian McCaffrey can do almost anything on a football field, and that versatility makes him the perfect candidate to try other athletic competitions.

While discussing which 49ers player would perform the best on "American Ninja Warrior," host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila said McCaffrey is the "total package" and issued a challenge to San Francisco's star running back.

"I'd love to see you compete on 'American Ninja Warrior,' and if you hit a buzzer on the first six obstacles, I will donate $10,000 to your charity," Gbaja-Biamila told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan and Matt Maiocco on Friday at Super Bowl Radio Row in Phoenix. "How about that?

"That's a challenge. I would love to see Christian McCaffrey do it. I would love to see him do that."

The premise of "American Ninja Warrior," which airs on NBC Bay Area, is simple: It pits the best athletes from around the United States and the world to take on myriad stages of varying difficulty that test their endurance, strength and resolve. The athlete who conquers Mount Midoriyama -- the final stage -- wins $1 million, and so far, just three people have achieved "Total Victory," though two of three have won the prize money.

Since Gbaja-Biamila played in the NFL from 2003 to 2008, he knows what it takes to be a football player at the highest level. And for him to single out McCaffrey as the most capable of all 49ers speaks volumes about the running back's athleticism and ability.

While Gbaja-Biamila called out McCaffrey to compete, it remains to be seen if the 26-year-old will take up the challenge. If he does answer the call, though, he can showcase his full range of abilities outside the football field.

