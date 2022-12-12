Christian McCaffrey impressed by Brock Purdy's early NFL career 'flavor'

Why Purdy's added 'flavor' early in career impresses CMC originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy put forth his second straight-quality performance for the 49ers in their 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Purdy completed 16-of-21 passes for 185 yards and threw two touchdowns, with both coming on the deep ball pass to Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey.

Since taking over under center after Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, 49ers teammates have noticed what the former Iowa State quarterback brings to the huddle.

"I think it's one of the most important things you can have as a quarterback and as a rookie to come in, process this offense, think about everything and execute, but also add his own little flavor to things is something that's special," McCaffrey said on "49ers Postgame Live" after the win.

"You usually don't see that in rookies. So for him to step in and play the way he's playing is impressive. But it's a testament to the work that he's put in, to how serious he's taken his role."

Additionally, McCaffery noted that Garoppolo has given Purdey counsel in order to help prepare the 22-year-old to be the 49ers' starting quarterback.

"It's a testament to guys like Jimmy who have, you know, brought him in and under his wing and showed him a lot and showed him how he works," McCaffrey said. "And for Brock to have a role model like that and step in and play the way he's playing is pretty cool."

Purdy will look to carry his Week 14 performance against the Buccaneers on the road when the 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football" at Lumen Field.

