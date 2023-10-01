Christian McCaffrey hurdles Cardinals rookie Kei’Trel Clark on touchdown run

Arizona Cardinals rookie DB Kei’Trel Clark learned a rough lesson on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers:

Christian McCaffrey can make you look foolish.

The great 49ers back took a backward pass from Brock Purdy and ran 18 yards for his second touchdown of the game.

En route to paydirt, Clark decided to take on McCaffrey, who simply hurdled the rookie and sauntered into the end zone.

Ope let me just jump right over you ‼️ #AZvsSF pic.twitter.com/An3dintATO — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023

LeBron James was wowed.

CMC you’re ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS!!!! My GOODNESS — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire