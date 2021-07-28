Christian McCaffrey is the highest-rated running back in ‘Madden 22’

Christian McCaffrey missed a lot of time due to injuries last season. A lot of fantasy football fans seem to think that makes him an injury-prone, has-been, washed-out kind of player. Some folks haven’t forgotten just how special McCaffrey is when he’s healthy, though. That includes EA Sports.

The developers for the latest installment of “Madden” have made the Panthers’ star the best running back in the game with a 97 overall rating, just edging out Derrick Henry of the Titans, who scored a 96. Here’s the full list of the top 10 running backs.

It’s interesting and appropriate that Ezekiel Elliott has fallen off so much here. Hopefully the Panthers avoid the same mistake the Cowboys made by not burning CMC out with too many touches and making him carry too heavy of a workload. The arrival of rookie running back Chuba Hubbard should help keep McCaffrey fresh for the long haul.