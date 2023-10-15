Christian McCaffrey heads to locker room with oblique injury

The 49ers have another injury concern on their offense.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with an oblique injury. He was announced as questionable to return, and was back in the game late in the third quarter. But after one play, McCaffrey went back to the sideline and subsequently went back into the locker room for further examination.

McCaffrey is the third key San Francisco offensive player to suffer an injury during Sunday's game with the Browns. Left tackle Trent Williams suffered an ankle injury but was able to return.

Receiver Deebo Samuel, however, suffered a shoulder injury and is now out.

McCaffrey had 43 yards rushing on 11 carries plus three catches for 9 yards with a TD before exiting the game.

49ers safety George Odum is also questionable to return with a thigh injury.

Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins nailed a 46-yard attempt late in the third quarter to give Cleveland a 13-10 lead.