Christian McCaffrey a 'headache' to game plan for, Rams' Aaron Donald says

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald has seen plenty of the 49ers over the course of his nine-year NFL career.

While preparing for the 49ers each and every time is challenging, Donald admitted San Francisco’s latest addition made it a little more strenuous to get ready for Sunday’s matchup between the rivals.

The Rams faced Christian McCaffrey two weeks ago when they beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 and after a bye week, will face the star running back in back-to-back games on Sunday -- this time in a 49ers uniform.

“Obviously he’s a good piece for them,” Donald told reporters on Thursday. “He’s a headache to try to game plan for with all the pieces they already got. You kind of know what to expect and try to do what you can to put guys in certain positions to try and eliminate certain people.”

On Sunday, McCaffrey will enter SoFi Stadium for the second time in 15 days.

In the Panthers-Rams matchup two weeks ago, McCaffrey played 38 snaps, lined up in the backfield 28 times, moved to the slot for nine snaps and was stationed at wide receiver one time.

He ended up with 69 yards on 11 rushing attempts, while catching seven of eight passes for 89 yards. His 156 yards from scrimmage were his most since he rolled up 161 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 of last season.

Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris echoed Donald’s comments and discussed what he expects from McCaffrey in red and gold.

“This team, they do what they do. Will [McCaffrey] bring some different wrinkles? No doubt,” Morris said. “Do I expect him to be spread out and get some of those tunnel screens that Deebo got? No question … This guy can run the football, he can go downhill, he can run the A-gap, he can run the gap schemes, he can run the outside zones.

“So I’m expecting him to get caught up more and more each week that he’s there and getting more touches each week that he’s there. That just adds another dynamic player to their offense. They’re good players and we can’t wait to play them.”

Last week, San Francisco pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire McCaffrey from the Panthers in exchange for its 2023 second-, third- and four-round picks, plus a fifth-round pick in 2024.

Two days after landing in the Bay Area, McCaffrey took the field last Sunday vs. the Chiefs for his 49ers' debut. He played 22 snaps, lined up 15 times in the backfield, four times in the slot and three times as receiver in San Francisco’s blowout loss to Kansas City.

On top of the already-intense Rams-49ers rivalry, Los Angeles heavily pursued the All-Pro RB but lost the McCaffrey sweepstakes to the 49ers. It wouldn't come as a surprise if there is an extra fire coming from the Rams on Sunday.

