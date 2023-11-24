Advertisement
Christian McCaffrey is good at football

Kyle Madson

Christian McCaffrey is ridiculous. His eight-yard TD run that put the 49ers ahead 21-3 had no business being a touchdown. He started left and ran into a wall before slipping through a small crease on a cutback and then plowing through a pair of defenders to find the end zone. McCaffrey has a lot of great plays as a 49er, but that was one of his most individually brilliant.

