Christian McCaffrey is good at football
Christian McCaffrey is ridiculous. His eight-yard TD run that put the 49ers ahead 21-3 had no business being a touchdown. He started left and ran into a wall before slipping through a small crease on a cutback and then plowing through a pair of defenders to find the end zone. McCaffrey has a lot of great plays as a 49er, but that was one of his most individually brilliant.