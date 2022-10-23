Christian McCaffrey gains 10 yards on his first carry for the 49ers

It’s easy to question the wisdom of a trade that sends a second-, third-, and fourth-round pick in 2023 for an injury-prone running back, as the 49ers did this week for former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. But McCaffrey had looked a lot more this season like the guy who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 2.392 in 2019 than the guy who played in just 13 games in the two seasons after.

And on his first carry for his new team, with 13:45 left in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs, was a 10-yard scamper that gave a bit of insight into how McCaffrey might be used in Kyle Shanahan’s offense — because when healthy, McCaffrey can do it all. Inside and outside zone, and receiving everywhere from the backfield to out wide.

McCaffrey got the ball again on the next play, and gained nine more yards on the ground. So far, so good.

