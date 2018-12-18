Christian McCaffrey first player since 1985 with 50 yards rushing, receiving, passing

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey did a little of everything on Monday night.

McCaffrey ran the ball 15 times for 53 yards, he caught eight passes for 67 yards, and he threw a 50-yard touchdown pass on a trick play.

That made McCaffrey the first player since Walter Payton with the 1985 Bears to have 50 or more yards rushing, receiving and passing all in the same game. Payton, who did it in the final regular-season game of that great Bears season, also threw a 50-yard pass, while running for 81 yards and catching four passes for 55 yards.

According to Pro Football Reference, the feat has only been accomplished four times since 1950. In addition to McCaffrey and Payton, the others to do it were Tom Tracy for the 1960 Steelers and Billy Ray Barnes for the 1958 Eagles.