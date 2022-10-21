Christian McCaffrey 'fired up' to join 'explosive' 49ers offense, run game

CMC 'fired up' to join 'explosive' 49ers offense, run game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- In his introductory press conference Friday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium, Christian McCaffrey said he’s “happy and proud” to be on the 49ers.

And for good reason.

The All-Pro running back and former Carolina Panther laid out what he’s most excited for as the newest player to don San Francisco’s uniform (No. 23, to be exact), and it was clear he’s over the moon about joining coach Kyle Shanahan’s versatile offense.

“I’ve obviously watched them for a long time. In my opinion, the best run game and one of the most explosive offenses in the league,” McCaffrey said. “I think you just go down the roster and you look at all the guys … How could you not want to play here as an offensive weapon?”

McCaffrey has seen firsthand how targets like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk have been able to thrive with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at the offensive helm as Shanahan calls the shots, especially as that offense erupted for 37 points against Carolina in Week 5.

Both Shanahan and general manager John Lynch compared McCaffrey’s multifaceted skillset to Samuel -- something the running back called “an honor” on Friday.

“I’m happy to share the locker room with him, and I think we can do exciting things,” McCaffrey said.

The 49ers (3-3) certainly hope McCaffrey’s arrival in the Bay can help ignite a spark in the offense, which currently ranks 19th in the NFL with an average of 20.3 points per game through six contests.

During that time, McCaffrey has rushed for 393 yards (13th in the NFL) and also has 277 receiving yards and three touchdowns to his name this season.

He'll join Jeff Wilson Jr., who is right ahead of him at No. 12 in league rushing yards (400), in San Francisco's running back room. But McCaffrey's numbers this season so far have been from his time with the Panthers, and he’s a 49er now -- where running backs have been known to thrive no matter if or where they were drafted.

Story continues

"I don't know if there's anyone better at putting guys in position to have success [than Shanahan] and tailor into what they're good at," McCaffrey said. "For me, I've watched him do some unbelievable things with some great running backs, even the running backs in the room right now. I'm just excited to learn from them and to hear how coach Shanahan coaches not just the running back position but every single position on the field.

"... You just hear legends about how good of an offensive mind he is."

â€œIâ€™ve watched him do some unbelievable things with some great running backs.â€



CMC is thrilled to be playing for Shanahan: pic.twitter.com/WA4IJZArjo — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 21, 2022

It’s unclear whether or not he will suit up for San Francisco’s Week 7 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, but the 49ers Faithful can expect McCaffrey to be ready whenever his number is called.

“I’m extremely fired up,” he said.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast