Christian McCaffrey “extremely excited” about Joe Brady hire

The Panthers will have a first-time NFL head coach and a first-time NFL offensive coordinator for the 2020 season, but one of the team’s top players doesn’t believe that will keep them from having a successful year.

Running back Christian McCaffrey said you “see rookies come into the NFL all the time and have great years,” so he believes it can be the same for coaches. Based on what he saw from Brady at LSU, McCaffrey thinks the chances of hitting the ground running on offense are pretty good.

“He’s able to utilize not just me, but everybody,” McCaffrey said, via ESPN.com. “And put everybody in a position they can best help the team win. That’s something that’s not easy to do. It’s not one system. It’s a constant changing. You look at what he did with the LSU program this year, possibly the greatest college team of all times. It was fun to watch as an outsider before I knew he was our coach. Now that I know he is [the Panthers’ coach], I’m extremely excited.”

It will be some time before there’s a chance to see how the offense will look under Brady and there’s an open question about who will be playing quarterback, but McCaffrey is going to be playing a big role however things play out in Carolina this year.