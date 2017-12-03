Christian McCaffrey is expected to play on Sunday

Mike Florio
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Panthers won’t have tight end Greg Olsen on Sunday, but they will have running back Christian McCaffrey.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, McCaffrey is expected to play on Sunday against the Saints. He’s officially listed as questionable with a shoulder injury for the 4:25 p.m. ET showdown against New Orleans.

McCaffrey, a top-10 pick in the 2017 draft, has been solid but not spectacular in his first NFL season. For the year, he has only 76 rushing attempts, but 59 receptions — the team lead by nine catches.

