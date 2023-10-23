Christian McCaffrey is expected to play on Monday night

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's status for Monday night's game against the Vikings has been a talking point since he suffered an oblique injury in last Sunday's loss to the Browns, but a consensus about his availability has come together over the last couple of days.

According to multiple reports on Sunday and Monday, McCaffrey is expected to play in Minnesota. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week and said he felt great after Saturday's practice.

Having McCaffrey in the lineup would be a good thing for the 49ers as they will not have wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who was ruled out due to the shoulder injury he suffered against the Browns, and are expected to be without left tackle Trent Williams. Williams was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is the only other player with an injury designation. He's questionable to play due to a hamstring injury.