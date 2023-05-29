Christian McCaffrey excited for full 49ers season as 'great' scheme fit

CMC excited for full season in 'great fit' of 49ers scheme originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Christian McCaffrey is having a blast as a member of the 49ers -- and he doesn't even have a full season with the team under his belt yet.

The All-Pro running back was acquired by San Francisco in a midseason trade with the Carolina Panthers last October, and now, he's looking forward to making himself even more familiar with the 49ers' playbook in 2023.

"I'm definitely excited ... it's a great fit for me," McCaffrey told "The Rich Eisen Show" on Friday. "It's a great fit for, really, any skill player. It's a great fit for O-linemen, too. I mean, the scheme is so fun, it's sustainable, it's worked forever."

McCaffrey made an immediate impact for the 49ers once he arrived in Santa Clara, and the Stanford product's return to the Bay was serendipitous in more ways than one. McCaffrey often has described the trade to San Francisco as a "full-circle" moment, thanks to his family ties to the team, its personnel and the area as a whole.

And now that he's here, with a full season ahead of him and surrounded by a star-studded cast of teammates, the 26-year-old is eager to help the 49ers in their ever-elusive Quest for Six after the group fell just short in January. McCaffrey arrived in Santa Clara ahead of Week 7 last season and jumped right into things.

This season, he'll have plenty of time to prepare in the Red and Gold. That should be a frightening thought for the rest of the league, especially after the running back recorded 10 touchdowns in 11 regular-season games with the 49ers despite joining the team halfway through their 2022 campaign.

"All these guys, man, and then add that defense on top of it, and then add the staff that we have, it really is exciting," McCaffrey told Eisen. "And I feel like as a football nerd and as a fan of the game, I have fun going into work every day, just learning so much. It is nice to have an offseason under my belt where I can get comfortable with the details and the things beyond the X’s and O’s, and that I’m not learning game plan to game plan.

"I’m definitely excited to be here and be surrounded by all these guys."

It's safe to say McCaffrey's teammates are excited for a full season with him, too.

