Christian McCaffrey exceeding 49ers' expectations, Kyle Shanahan believes

Christian McCaffrey certainly has lived up to the 49ers' expectations through eight games with the team so far.

San Francisco traded for the 26-year-old running back on Oct. 21 before the NFL trade deadline, sending 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers.

The thought of how coach Kyle Shanahan would utilize the multifaceted McCaffrey in his offensive scheme immediately excited the 49ers Faithful. Shanahan has made the most of the running back since the acquisition, but McCaffrey's production has exceeded what even the coach was expecting from him.

“Just that he was exactly what was advertised,” Shanahan told reporters Tuesday. “Everyone, we knew what we were getting from what we see on tape, but everyone telling us how hard he worked at things, how consistent he was, how fast he would be able to pick things up, and that’s what I’ve been the most impressed on because everyone told us, but I think it’s even been stronger than that.”

Since joining the 49ers, McCaffrey ranks No. 1 in receptions, No. 2 in yards, No. 1 in yards after catch, No. 1 in first-downs, and No. 1 in PFF receiving grade among running backs.

Really, the 49ers' numbers since the McCaffrey acquisition speak for themselves.

Since Christian McCaffrey joined the #49ers, they've been the most efficient team in the sport.



Overall, the 49ers star has 115 carries, 534 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Meanwhile, through the air, McCaffrey has 41 receptions, 346 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

The Stanford product clearly enjoys being back in the Bay, and he'll look to continue his dominance against the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

