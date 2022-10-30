Christian McCaffrey enters rare company with huge day vs. Rams

It was the Christian McCaffrey Show on Sunday in Los Angeles. McCaffrey was the brightest star on the field in a 31-14 win for the 49ers. In the process of carrying San Francisco he became the first player to post passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns in the same game since 2005.

Chargers RB LaDainian Tomlinson was the last player to pull off the feat. McCaffrey is just the 11th player in history to do it.

Here’s the full list

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey: Week 8, 2022 at Rams

Chargers RB LaDainian Tomlinson: Week 6, 2005 at Raiders

Patriots WR David Patten: Week 6, 2001 at Colts

Bears RB Walter Payton: Week 8, 1979 at Vikings

Falcons RB Harmon Wages: Week 12, 1969 vs. Saints

Cowboys RB Dan Reeves: Week 13, 1967 vs. Eagles

Chargers RB Keith Lincoln: Week 9, 1965 at Broncos

Steelers RB John Henry Johnson: Week 12, 1960 vs. Eagles

Lions RB Gene Gedman: Week 8, 1958 vs. 49ers

Giants RB Frank Gifford: Week 10, 1956 vs. Washington

Browns RB Ray Renfro: Week 11, 1953 vs. Giants

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if McCaffrey does this again at some point in his career. He’s uniquely talented in a way that head coach Kyle Shanahan should be able to put him in positions to have opportunities for games like he had Sunday.

It’s worth noting McCaffrey carved out his place in NFL history by also accounting for 183 of the team’s 386 total yards. He had 34 passing, 55 receiving and 94 rushing. So far, so good for the 49ers in their return on a substantial investment.

