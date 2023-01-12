The 49ers ruled out two players for Saturday’s game against the Seahawks.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) will not play. Neither practiced all week.

Every other player on the 53-player roster had a full practice Thursday.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), offensive lineman Aaron Banks (ankle, knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (back), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) all practiced fully and are good to go for Saturday.

Greenlaw missed Week 18 after not practicing all last week.

McCaffrey followed the same practice schedule he has had the past six weeks. He started 17 games this season.

Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw, Arik Armstead are good to go for Saturday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk