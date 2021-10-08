Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey told reporters he was feeling good and “definitely” had a chance to play against the Eagles on Sunday.

He technically still has a chance, though it now doesn’t seem likely.

The Panthers have listed McCaffrey (hamstring) as doubtful for Week Five. McCaffrey was limited in all three practices this week.

“Nothing much more to add,” head coach Matt Rhule said, via David Newton of ESPN. “He’s been going. It’s doubtful he’ll play on Sunday. That could change. I’m not going to play any games [with the injury status].”

McCaffrey missed last week’s loss to the Cowboys after injuring his hamstring during Carolina’s Week Three Thursday win over Houston.

The Panthers also officially ruled out linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) and offensive tackle Cameron Erving (neck). Neither player practiced this week.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Guard John Miller (shoulder), edge rusher Haason Reddick (neck), and center Matt Paradis (illness) are all expected to play.

Christian McCaffrey doubtful for Week Five originally appeared on Pro Football Talk