Christian McCaffrey a DNP, Deebo Samuel full on first Week 18 injury report
The San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals in their final game of the regular season and released their first injury report of the week.
Seven players sat out of Wednesday’s practice, although five were for injuries. Running back Christian McCaffrey, receiver Deebo Samuel and quarterback Brock Purdy all show up on the report.
Check out the details below.
Did not participate
OL Aaron Banks (ankle, knee), DL Nick Bosa (rest), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), DL Kevin Givens (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (back), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle, knee), LT Trent Williams (rest)
McCaffrey has both knee and ankle injuries. He could miss the game. Banks is expected to miss.
Limited participation
DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)
Armstead has been limited early in the week ever since his return.
Full participation
QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib), WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)
Both should be good to go for Sunday.
Cardinals' Wednesday injury report
Did not participate
DL Zach Allen (hand)
WR Robbie Anderson (back)
OL Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle)
S Chris Banjo (concussion)
LB Zaven Collins (calf)
RB James Conner (shin)
CB Antonio Hamilton (hip)
WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee)
DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee)
QB Colt McCoy (concussion)
Limited participation
DL Leki Fotu (shoulder)
CB Josh Jackson (hamstring)
OL Billy Price (knee)
LB Isaiah Simmons (ankle)
LB Tanner Vallejo (knee, wrist)
CB Marco Wilson (neck)
Full participation
WR Marquise Brown (wrist)