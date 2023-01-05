Christian McCaffrey a DNP, Deebo Samuel full on first Week 18 injury report

The San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals in their final game of the regular season and released their first injury report of the week.

Seven players sat out of Wednesday’s practice, although five were for injuries. Running back Christian McCaffrey, receiver Deebo Samuel and quarterback Brock Purdy all show up on the report.

Check out the details below.

Did not participate

OL Aaron Banks (ankle, knee), DL Nick Bosa (rest), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), DL Kevin Givens (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (back), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle, knee), LT Trent Williams (rest)

McCaffrey has both knee and ankle injuries. He could miss the game. Banks is expected to miss.

Limited participation

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Armstead has been limited early in the week ever since his return.

Full participation

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib), WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

Both should be good to go for Sunday.

Cardinals' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

DL Zach Allen (hand)

WR Robbie Anderson (back)

OL Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle)

S Chris Banjo (concussion)

LB Zaven Collins (calf)

RB James Conner (shin)

CB Antonio Hamilton (hip)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee)

DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee)

QB Colt McCoy (concussion)

Limited participation

DL Leki Fotu (shoulder)

CB Josh Jackson (hamstring)

OL Billy Price (knee)

LB Isaiah Simmons (ankle)

LB Tanner Vallejo (knee, wrist)

CB Marco Wilson (neck)

Full participation

WR Marquise Brown (wrist)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire