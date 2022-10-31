Christian McCaffrey discreetly warmed up arm before 49ers' halfback TD pass

CMC discreetly warmed up arm before throwing TD pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Throughout the 49ers' preparation for their Week 8 clash against Los Angeles, newcomer Christian McCaffrey knew coach Kyle Shanahan might try to surprise the Rams by dialing up the halfback-option throw.

When game day at SoFi Stadium arrived, McCaffrey didn't want to go into the contest with his arm cold. So, in pregame warm-ups, he intentionally spent a bit of time warming up the cannon.

"I threw a little before the game," McCaffrey told NBC Sports' Peter King after the game. "But I didn’t want to make it too obvious."

With the 49ers trailing 7-0 in the second quarter and in need of a spark, Shanahan called the play.

On second-and-8 from the Rams' 34-yard line, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sent a backwards pass McCaffrey's way. The running back caught it, took a few steps and floated a perfect spiral towards receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who had leaked behind the Rams' secondary.

Six points.

“My arm was loose,” McCaffrey told King. “I just thought, if BA is open by a step, let it rip. I knew when the corner came up a little, [Aiyuk] was going to make the catch. I put it out there.

"That’s not an easy catch. He had to turn his shoulder for the ball, and he made me look really good."

McCaffrey has now attempted four passes in his six-year NFL career, completing two for 50 yards and a pair of scores. That's a 135.4 passer rating. (Disregard the small sample size, of course.)

San Francisco, who traded for McCaffrey just nine days before the 49ers' 31-14 victory over Los Angeles, acquired the star for his All-Pro skills catching and running with the football.

McCaffrey's throwing ability is just icing on the cake.

