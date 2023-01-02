Christian McCaffrey destroys Raiders’ Amik Robertson

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Christian McCaffrey left quite the impression on one of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The 49ers’ star running back took a short pass and was off and running. Nothing was going to stop him, not even Raiders DB Amik Robertson.

That had to hurt and it will feel worse because it will be on every highlight show for a while.

On the first day of 2023, the 49ers’ No. 23 was having a day with more than 200 yards of total offense.

