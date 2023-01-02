Christian McCaffrey destroys Raiders’ Amik Robertson
Christian McCaffrey left quite the impression on one of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
The 49ers’ star running back took a short pass and was off and running. Nothing was going to stop him, not even Raiders DB Amik Robertson.
Christian McCaffrey trucking his way to a huge gain 💪 @CMC_22
📺: #SFvsLV on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AWLwvE0huJ pic.twitter.com/Y3emTybXae
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023
That had to hurt and it will feel worse because it will be on every highlight show for a while.
On the first day of 2023, the 49ers’ No. 23 was having a day with more than 200 yards of total offense.