Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel share mutual respect as 49ers playmakers

CMC, Deebo share mutual respect as top 49ers playmakers

SANTA CLARA -- Shortly after Deebo Samuel expressed appreciation of Christian McCaffrey’s play-making ability as a part of the 49ers' offense, the All-Pro running back shared that the feeling is mutual.

McCaffrey has been readjusting quickly to life in California and a new offensive system, but one thing he already knew before his arrival was what Samuel brings to the table.

“He’s such an exciting player,” McCaffrey said on Thursday. “I think when you look at the whole offense, honestly all the skill positions, the tight ends, and shoot, even a fullback who can do so much, it’s exciting. It’s fun to be a part of.”

The two game-changing players are set to be on the field together on Sunday night when the club hosts the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium. McCaffrey is enthusiastic about the potential of what the offense will be able to accomplish.

McCaffrey will not only be on the field with Samuel but also -- as the ball carrier mentioned -- Kyle Juszczyk, who will return after suffering a finger injury in Week 7, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings, who was held out of the club’s win over the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey’s position mate Elijah Mitchell also will be joining the fray after a knee injury sidelined him in Week 1.

“The other day I was in the huddle, and just kind of smiled looking around, like man, there’s some really good players in this huddle,” McCaffrey said. “Obviously Deebo, you can line him up anywhere, and he’s elite anywhere you put him. It definitely puts a lot of stress on the defense.”

McCaffrey immediately became the star of the show in Samuel’s absence at SoFi Stadium in Week 8, scoring three all-purpose touchdowns in the win. The Stanford product’s 132 yards rushing through two games already ranks him third on the team behind Jeff Wilson Jr. (468) and Samuel (138).

The newest member of the 49ers' offense still has a chip on his shoulder from the Carolina Panthers seeking a trade a few weeks ago, but things couldn't have worked out for the better.

“I’m lucky and happy to be able to suit up on the same team,” McCaffrey said.

