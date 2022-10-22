Christian McCaffrey debuts new 49ers jersey number at first practice

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number.

McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in college, both of which were taken by running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and quarterback Trey Lance. McCaffrey wound up with No. 23 after veteran running back Marlon Mack switched to No. 36.

It remains to be seen if there is any significance behind 23, although The Athletic's Matt Barrows hypothesized -- albeit possibly joking -- that the two digits added together equal McCaffrey's college number.

Christian McCaffreyâ€™s college number was 5



2 + 3 = 5



His new number is 23



Marlon Mack wearing 36 at practice — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 21, 2022

The 49ers wasted no time selling No. 23 jerseys immediately after McCaffrey arrived in Santa Clara.

As San Francisco's new offensive weapon works his way into the offense, the 49ers can expect to see plenty of 23 jerseys in the stands at Levi's Stadium this season.

