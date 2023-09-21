How Christian McCaffrey could make 49ers, NFL history vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Another week, another opportunity for Christian McCaffrey to break a record or make some type of history.

The 49ers running back currently leads the NFL with 268 rushing yards entering Week 3 of the 2023 season, and he has recorded at least 115 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in each of San Francisco's first two contests.

As the 49ers prepare for their "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium, McCaffrey can become the third player in NFL history to record 115 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the first three games of a season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown and O.J. Simpson.

It doesn't end there.

The 26-year-old has scored a touchdown in 11 straight games, dating back to the 2022 regular season and playoffs. If McCaffrey racks up his 12th touchdown in the season opener Thursday, he would become the fifth player since 1990 to record a touchdown in 12 consecutive games, including the postseason.

The players with the most consecutive games with a touchdown since 1990 are:

Emmitt Smith (14 games): Oct. 8, 1995 - Jan. 28, 1996

Arian Foster (13 games): Dec. 18, 2011 - Nov. 11, 2012

Emmitt Smith (13 games): Nov. 7, 1994 - Sept. 24, 1995

LaDainian Tomlinson (12 games): Oct. 3 - Dec. 26, 2004

McCaffrey (11, active streak): Dec. 4, 2022 - current

Talk about elite company.

Speaking of elite company, with a touchdown on Thursday, McCaffrey also could match 49ers legend Jerry Rice for the longest streak in team history.

Christian McCaffrey has a touchdown in 11 straight games, including regular season and playoffs.



With a touchdown vs the Giants tonight, he will match Jerry Rice in 1987 for the longest streak in 49ers history. pic.twitter.com/g3wXkJaUn4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 21, 2023

Phew. McCaffrey is only beginning his first full season with the 49ers and already is reaching historic feats in Red and Gold. And it's only up from here.

