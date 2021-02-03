Christian McCaffrey corrects ESPN reporter: ‘Don’t speak for me to make a story’

The season is over for the Carolina Panthers and Christian McCaffrey missed most of it due to injuries. Media obligations are a year-round affair, though and he’s been busy today doing virtual radio row hits ahead of Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

That included an appearance on First Take. ESPN beat reporter David Newton characterized McCaffrey’s comments on Twitter as being not as supportive of embattled Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as he had been when the regular season ended.

Christian McCaffrey is on @FirstTake. Asked about the quarterback situation and Teddy Bridgewater he didn’t show the support of Bridgewater like he did right after the season. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) February 3, 2021

McCaffrey disagrees with that assessment. He replied back to Newton, essentially saying he praised Bridgewater and not to make up a story where there is none.

I was asked about my reaction to rumors. The question was not about Teddy specifically, so I did not mention his name. I did 8 interviews today and every time I was asked about Teddy, I praised him because he DESERVES praise. Don’t speak for me to make a story. — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) February 3, 2021

Good for McCaffrey for sticking up for himself and his teammate, who has probably received an unfair amount of criticism in recent months.

While general manager Scott Fitterer declined to comment on anyone in his opening press conference, both team owner David Tepper and coach Matt Rhule have been publicly critical or cold-shouldered in regards to their quarterback.

Bridgewater had a disappointing season – especially after Week 10 when he appeared to have lost his confidence. He doesn’t deseve to be slandered personally, though. Any hits at Bridgewater should be purely about his game and not as a person. We still wish him nothing but success.

