Christian McCaffrey closing in on NFL’s third 1,000/1,000 season

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has a good chance to join some very elite company on Sunday.

McCaffrey has 1,361 rushing yards and 933 receiving yards this season, putting him 67 receiving yards away from a rare 1,000/1,000 season.

Only two players in NFL history have done that: Roger Craig, who had 1,050 rushing yards and 1,016 receiving yards with the 1985 49ers, and Marshall Faulk, who had 1,381 rushing yards and 1,048 receiving yards with the 1999 Rams.

McCaffrey already has the third-most receiving yards ever for a 1,000-yard rusher, behind only Faulk and Craig.

Sunday’s game against the Saints doesn’t mean anything for the Panthers, who have long since been eliminated from playoff contention and are heavy underdogs. But for McCaffrey, it could be the day he accomplishes a truly great achievement.