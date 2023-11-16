Christian McCaffrey close to passing Roger Craig for an NFL receiving milestone

As perhaps the NFL's best running back at catching the ball out of the backfield, Christian McCaffrey is carrying on the legacy of another 49er, Roger Craig. And McCaffrey is closing in on a record Craig set decades ago.

McCaffrey has 480 catches in his seven-year NFL career. With four more catches, he'll surpass Craig for the most catches by a running back in his first seven seasons in NFL history.

Craig caught 483 passes for San Francisco from 1983 to 1989, his first seven seasons.

Craig was also the first player in NFL history with 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in the same season, a feat he accomplished in 1985. McCaffrey did the same in 2019.