WATCH: Tennessee Titans are a lock for NFL Week 5 | Lorenzo’s Locks
USA TODAY Sports' Lorenzo Reyes offers up his three locks of the NFL's Week 5 with his eyes on the Tennessee Titans.
Colts are optimistic about Kwity Paye's hamstring injury.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was named the NFL's Rookie of the Week on Thursday.
If the Bills are going to be a legit Super Bowl contender, they can prove it on Sunday night.
If you're not in the Carolina's or Philadelphia, here's your TV viewing map for Eagles vs. Panthers in Week 5
La'el Collins has already served three games of his five-game ban, but the Cowboys right tackle is seeking injunctive relief against the NFL.
According to NFL pick watch, 77% are predicting a Rams win.
With famed edge rusher Khalil Mack and the rest of Chicago’s defense coming to Las Vegas for a Week Five matchup, it looks like the Raiders are making some changes along their offensive line. Las Vegas selected Alex Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick of this year’s draft with the idea that he would be [more]
Nearly 30 years after the release of "Hocus Pocus," the sequel was officially confirmed. The film will star three of the original cast members.
Jaylon Smith will try to win a Super Bowl with the Packers.
Tom Brady enjoys getting revenge against this team every time he gets the chance.
The former Colts coach shared his thoughts on Meyer being filmed with a woman who was not his wife after not flying back with Jaguars.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
As storm clouds continue to hover directly over Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, it’s fair to ask a simple question regarding his short-term future. If he’s fired or if he quits, who takes over? Assistant head coach Charlie Strong has as much NFL experience as Meyer — four games and counting. Strong would surely not be [more]
The Packers added veterans Rasul Douglas and Jaylon Smith this week. What will the experienced cornerback and linebacker bring to Green Bay?
Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys weren't trying to send a message to his team by releasing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.
The Cleveland Browns are facing a decision on Baker Mayfield's future with the organization. His recent play might have made that decision a bit tougher.
The transition from college to the NFL is notoriously tough. But the Jaguars coach is in serious trouble after just four games Urban Meyer prepares to lead his team onto the field before their game against the Houston Texans. Photograph: Sam Craft/AP So, who had October in the Urban-Meyer-flames-his-way-out-of-Jacksonville pool? The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach may hang on to his job until the end of the season. But his run as an NFL czar effectively ended on Monday. “I have addressed this ma
The trade for Stephon Gilmore looks much better than the trade Pittsburgh made for a cornerback.
Players were shocked by Jaylon Smith's release, even as life moved on, and Ezekiel Elliott missed Wednesday's practice with a sore knee. | From @ToddBrock24f7
NFL Films gave us a peek at the exchange between Tom Brady and Robert Kraft before Sunday night's Week 4 game featuring the Patriots and Buccaneers.