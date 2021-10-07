WATCH: Tennessee Titans are a lock for NFL Week 5 | Lorenzo’s Locks

The Guardian

The transition from college to the NFL is notoriously tough. But the Jaguars coach is in serious trouble after just four games Urban Meyer prepares to lead his team onto the field before their game against the Houston Texans. Photograph: Sam Craft/AP So, who had October in the Urban-Meyer-flames-his-way-out-of-Jacksonville pool? The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach may hang on to his job until the end of the season. But his run as an NFL czar effectively ended on Monday. “I have addressed this ma