Christian McCaffrey addition excites 49ers players, fans, Jeff Wilson Jr. says

SANTA CLARA -- Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has given the 49ers almost everything for which they could have wished.

Elijah Mitchell was injured in the season opener, and Wilson stepped into the lineup and has excelled.

Wilson leads the 49ers with 400 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 81 attempts for a 4.9-yard average.

The 49ers this week spent a big price to acquire former Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Wilson said he has no mixed emotions about McCaffrey joining the team. He said he sees nothing but the positives.

“It just makes us stronger,” Wilson said. “To have that type of guy in our room with the type of experience he has, he is somebody we can learn from. And he can learn from us, and we can make each other better.”

Wilson is likely to see a reduction in his offensive role once McCaffrey gains a better understanding of the 49ers’ offense and Mitchell returns in the second half of the season from a knee injury.

In six games with the Panthers, McCaffrey gained 393 yards and two touchdowns on 85 rushing attempts for a 4.6 average. He also had 33 receptions for 277 yards and one touchdown.

Wilson said he is willing to do anything in his power to allow for McCaffrey to make an easier transition from his former home with the Panthers to his new team.

“I’ll make sure he has my number,” Wilson said. “Anything he needs from me, I’ll be glad to help him.”

General manager John Lynch on Friday said he felt the presence of McCaffrey brought a nice “jolt” to the locker room upon his arrival. Wilson sensed it, too.

“He’s an electrifying player,” Wilson said. “Along with getting us hyped, he’s going to get the crowd involved, too. To have that player, it’s a big help.”

