Christian McCaffrey-49ers trade has George Kittle, Trey Lance fired up

Kittle, Lance, 49ers players go wild over McCaffrey trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's safe to say that 49ers players are thrilled with the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey.

The blockbuster trade, which was announced by the 49ers and Carolina Panthers shortly after 9 p.m. PT on Thursday night, was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and soon after confirmed by a source to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

In the moments after the deal was first reported, 49ers players, including George Kittle and injured second-year quarterback Trey Lance, caught wind of the deal and reacted on Twitter.

Even former 49ers left tackle Joe Staley was jacked up about the move.

Story continues

Amazing. Fired up. CMC is going to be DYNAMIC in this offense!! Letâ€™s GO!!!! — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) October 21, 2022

McCaffrey's alma mater welcomed him back to the Bay Area, where he spent 2014 through 2016 wreaking havoc on the Pac 12.

A few star defensive players from around the NFL weighed in on the trade.

General manager John Lynch is going all-in on the 2022 season -- and beyond -- by adding McCaffrey to an already-stacked offense. The 2019 All-Pro joins Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jeff Wilson Jr. Soon, Elijah Mitchell will rejoin the team from the Injured Reserve.

And while McCaffrey will take handoffs and catch passes from Jimmy Garoppolo this season, next year, he will form a dynamic duo with Lance.

McCaffrey is under contract through the 2025 season, so this move isn't a rental. It's a long-term commitment.

The 49ers reportedly are sending four total draft picks -- three in 2023 and one in 2024 -- to the Panthers for McCaffrey. It's a hefty price to pay but a player of his ability is worth it.