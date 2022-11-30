Christian McCaffrey out of 49ers practice on Wednesday

When the 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey, they looked like they had accumulated some solid depth at running back — so much so that they traded Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins.

Wilson will be back in the Bay Area this weekend when Miami takes on San Francisco. But 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is dealing with a significant injury and won’t play. And now McCaffrey is also dealing with a knee issue.

McCaffrey won’t practice on Wednesday because of it, head coach Kyle Shanahan said at his press conference. But as of now, McCaffrey is not ruled out for Sunday.

“Just felt something in it, some irritation,” Shanahan said. Asked if it will keep McCaffrey from playing, Shanahan said, “It’s keeping him from going today. So, I hope not.”

McCaffrey played just three games in 2020 and seven games in 2021 for the Panthers, dealing with various injuries. But he’s been healthy for all of 2022 so far.

Since joining the 49ers, McCaffrey has 83 touches for 443 yards with three touchdowns. He’s rushed for 241 yards with two TDs and caught 25 passes for 202 yards with one score.

The 49ers also have rookies Jordan Mason and Ty Davis-Price who could see an increase in playing time in Week 13.

But defensive tackle Arik Armstead could be nearing a return. After he was limited in last Friday’s practice, he’ll be limited once again on Wednesday. He hasn’t played since Week Four with foot and ankle issues.

Receiver Deebo Samuel (quad) will also be listed as limited. Offensive lineman Spencer Burford (ankle) will either be limited or won’t practice.

Mitchell and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (knee) are the other players not practicing on Wednesday.

