Christian McCaffrey: 49ers have one of the best defenses I’ve faced, glad to be on their side now

New 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is glad that he will only play against the 49ers’ defense on the practice field from now on.

McCaffrey said at his introductory press conference that the 49ers have an elite defense he’s happy not to have to face again.

“It’s one of the best defenses I’ve ever faced and I’m happy to be on the right side of things now,” McCaffrey said.

With the Panthers, McCaffrey just played the 49ers two weeks ago. He had 14 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown, plus seven catches for 50 yards. The 49ers won 37-15.

