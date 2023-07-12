Christian McCaffrey’s 49ers jersey one of NFL’s top sellers

Christian McCaffrey didn’t need long to make a significant impact on the 49ers’ offense. He also didn’t need long for his 49ers jersey to become one of the NFL’s top sellers.

In June of this year, McCaffrey’s was the 10th-highest selling jersey in the NFL according to a tweet from the 33rd team’s Ari Meirov.

McCaffrey was one of only two non-quarterbacks on the 10-player list alongside Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons. The two players immediately ahead of McCaffrey are Panthers rookie and No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young, and former Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady who retired earlier in the offseason.

It’s not a huge surprise McCaffrey would be on this list given that he changed teams in the middle of last season. Rodgers at No. 2 is the only other player in the top 10 to have moved to a new team. Young, of course, just entered the NFL in April.

If McCaffrey continues producing like he did last year, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see his jersey in the top 10 all season.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire