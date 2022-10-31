Christian McCaffrey, 49ers are Eagles' biggest threat in NFC, Rex Ryan states

Rex Ryan: 49ers with CMC are Eagles' biggest NFC threat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Philadelphia Eagles are not messing around.

The Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers have learned that the hard way as Philadelphia has cruised to a perfect 7-0 start.

Philadelphia is the NFL's only remaining unbeaten team, and has been since Week 4. But which NFC team could come for the Eagles' crown?

Rex Ryan, who coached in the NFL for over a decade, considers the 49ers to be Philadelphia's biggest threat in the conference after acquiring Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

"I absolutely believe that," Ryan said on ESPN's "Get Up" on Monday. "I know they are 4-4, but I don’t care. Absolutely, they’ve got the No. 1 defense in the NFC. And now you’re going to be able to run the football, pound the football with this group. They are so creative with what they can do."

McCaffrey tallied 62 total yards while playing 29 percent of the snaps in the 49ers' 31-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

But, boy, did San Francisco open up the playbook for McCaffrey on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

McCaffrey was on the field for 81 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps in Week 8 and tallied 55 rushing yards, 94 rushing yards and 34 passing yards, also completing the touchdown triple crown.

Just nine days after he was traded to the Bay Area, McCaffrey carried the 49ers to their fourth win.

"[49ers running backs coach] Anthony Lynn, one of the smartest guys I know, said, ‘Hey, Rex, this guy has been here a week. I’m now the second-smartest guy in the room.' "

Former NFL players Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky agreed with Rex's take on the show.

“With McCaffrey, Deebo and Kittle -- I’m going to make up a word — It’s probably the most un-tackle-able trio in the history of the NFL," Orvolsky said. "That is such a difficult trio of guys that are going to have to be tackled.

"If you have 70 snaps, they should touch 55 of them."

At 4-4, the 49ers aren't even in first place in their division. That crown currently is being worn by the Seattle Seahawks, featuring one of the NFL's biggest surprises this season in quarterback Geno Smith.

But on the morning of Halloween, Ryan sees something special brewing in the Bay.

