Christian McCaffrey's 49ers-Chiefs status 'up in the air,' Kyle Shanahan says

Will CMC play vs. Chiefs? Shanahan gives Week 7 update

Star running back Christian McCaffrey is officially a member of the 49ers, but his status for San Francisco’s Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday is uncertain.

A very excited coach Kyle Shanahan joined KNBR on Friday morning to talk about the blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers and revealed a little bit about McCaffrey’s timeline to suit up in Red and Gold.

“I’m still up in the air whether we’re going to be able to get him here for Sunday or not,” Shanahan told Murph & Mac on KNBR. “I know for sure he’ll be here the following Sunday. But that’s kind of why I’m in a wait-and-see approach right now.”

McCaffrey landed in the Bay Area Friday morning and has to first pass his physical before he can play.

On top of that, the former Stanford Cardinal standout won’t practice with his new teammate before Sunday’s game.

With a quick turnaround, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night that McCaffrey is likely to play Sunday in a reduced, red-zone package.

But like the rest of us, Shanahan doesn’t know if McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut at Levi’s Stadium in two days.

“I’m not sure at all,” Shanahan said. “This happened so fast, we gotta see where he’s at and it’s not a physical issue you know, he’s been practicing all week out there, so he’s ready in that way.

"But he’s not going to get a practice in with us, he hasn’t seen our playbook, doesn’t know the words or anything. But Christian is a pretty naturally good football player, I think he picks things up fast. So we’ll just see how things go in the next 48 hours.”

As Shanahan admitted in the interview, his first reaction to the news was going back to the playbook and redoing "everything." So it'd be hard to imagine McCaffrey won't get up to speed quick enough to be involved in some type of way on Sunday.

We'll just have to wait and see.

