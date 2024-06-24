Christian Laettner hosts basketball camps in Denmark

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Back in 1992, Duke forward/center Christian Laettner hit, what is known as, “The Shot,” to send the Blue Devils to the Final Four. Today, the 13-year NBA veteran was in Northeast Wisconsin kicking off his three-day basketball camp at Denmark high school.

Hear what makes Laettner’s trips back to Wisconsin so special in the video above, and what it means to the community of Denmark for a former pro to teach the youth in the area.

