At a time when most people don’t want to travel (and probably shouldn’t), Christian Kirksey is continuing his world tour.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kirksey is visiting with the Bills today.

He’d be a solid addition to a team that already has Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano at linebacker. They lost Lorenzo Alexander to retirement, and the former Browns linebacker would be a good addition.

He’s previously been to see the Packers and the Raiders, racking up plenty of frequent flier miles in the week before free agency is supposed to start, with other teams interested in him as well.

Christian Kirksey visiting the Bills today originally appeared on Pro Football Talk