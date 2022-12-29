Christian Kirksey on being Texans' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

The Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Even though Tyler Higbee has spent his entire NFL career in one helmet, he didn't take a direct route to become the most prolific tight end in Rams franchise history. Higbee's production has risen and fallen wildly over his seven seasons depending on his health, the Rams' game plans and the bond with his various quarterbacks. Higbee then made up for some lost time on Christmas, making nine catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 51-14 rout of Denver.