Christian Kirksey on being Texans' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee
Linebacker Christian Kirksey joins 'NFL Total Access' to discuss being Houston Texans' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Even though Tyler Higbee has spent his entire NFL career in one helmet, he didn't take a direct route to become the most prolific tight end in Rams franchise history. Higbee's production has risen and fallen wildly over his seven seasons depending on his health, the Rams' game plans and the bond with his various quarterbacks. Higbee then made up for some lost time on Christmas, making nine catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 51-14 rout of Denver.
Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory might not play Sunday against the Chiefs, but he is eligible to play. Gregory, who missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury, had a one-game suspension overturned Tuesday. Instead, he will pay a $50,000 fine for punching Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi postgame. “Definitely regret it,” Gregory said Wednesday, via [more]
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says he wishes he had the opportunity to coach J.J. Watt at some point in his 12-year NFL career.
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
The decision raises obvious doubts about Carr's future with the franchise.
Jarrett Stidham will get the start for the Las Vegas Raiders when they play against the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the fifth rookie in NFL history to accomplish this feat.
Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in the Packers' loss. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start at New England. Here's the latest from coach and players.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has missed only three games in nine years, all because of injury. Now, for the first time, he won't play because of what coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday were offensive performance reasons. McDaniels not only will start Jarrett Stidham the final two weeks, including Sunday's home game against the San Francisco 49ers, but Carr will be inactive.
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.
Davante Adams admitted this summer he declined the Packers’ long-term contract offer, which was more than the Raiders, to precipitate a trade to Las Vegas. Returning to the West Coast was part of his reasoning. Reuniting with his college quarterback, Derek Carr, also played a part. Carr was supposed to be in Las Vegas longer [more]
Monday night's game is a huge one for seeding in the AFC.
Looking at the most recent national mock drafts from a Bears' perspective.
Kirk Herbstreit wishes he could have played better in Ohio State's first ever meeting with Georgia in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
Matt Eberflus has tinkered with the Bears lineup over the second half of the season, and said more changes are coming against the Lions.
Josh Allen walks through the Bills' postgame antics after getting stuck in Chicago due to weather conditions. What did they do after the game? How did they get into the Barstool bar? What happened to their cars?
Kyle Van Noy believes relationships are the biggest difference between Brandon Staley and Bill Belichick.