Christian Kirksey informs Bills of his retirement

Veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey is calling it a career.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reports that Kirksey has informed the Bills he intends to retire.

Kriksey, 31, has been on Buffalo's practice squad — signing with the group after Houston released him in August. He did not appear in a game for the Bills.

A Browns third-round pick in 2014, Kirksey played his first six years with Cleveland before spending 2020 with Green Bay and the last two years with Houston.

In 2022, he started all 17 games for the Texans, recording 124 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and two interceptions.

The Bills are re-signing linebacker A.J. Klein to the practice squad to fill Kirksey's spot.